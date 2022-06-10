PCB called “All-American Beach Town” after record-breaking spring break

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is breaking records, after officials said spring break tourism numbers were higher than they’ve ever seen.

“We were up 15.6 % more in March of this year, than last year,” Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said.

Rudd said tourism is the number one economic driver for Bay County.

Now, officials say it’s an “All-American Beach Town.”

“That’s because with 27 miles of beaches, there is so much for everyone to do 12 months out of the year,” Rudd said.

Panama City Beach generated more than 2.7 million dollars in tourism tax collections, at the end of March 2022.

In March 2021, it was more a bit more than 2.4 million dollars.

Officials said there is something to do for everyone, that’s why this is an “All-American Beach Town.”

“You can make Panama City Beach what you want to make it, that’s our marketing campaign,” Rudd said.

Officials hope to continue these record breaking numbers.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.