Advertisement

PCB called “All-American Beach Town” after record-breaking spring break

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is breaking records, after officials said spring break tourism numbers were higher than they’ve ever seen.

“We were up 15.6 % more in March of this year, than last year,” Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said.

Rudd said tourism is the number one economic driver for Bay County.

Now, officials say it’s an “All-American Beach Town.”

“That’s because with 27 miles of beaches, there is so much for everyone to do 12 months out of the year,” Rudd said.

Panama City Beach generated more than 2.7 million dollars in tourism tax collections, at the end of March 2022.

In March 2021, it was more a bit more than 2.4 million dollars.

Officials said there is something to do for everyone, that’s why this is an “All-American Beach Town.”

“You can make Panama City Beach what you want to make it, that’s our marketing campaign,” Rudd said.

Officials hope to continue these record breaking numbers.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Woods of Panama City was sentenced on March 9th for bank and wire fraud and identity...
Former local bank vice president sentenced for bank fraud
Mermaids and Sirenes in Panama City Beach bringing smiles to many.
Underwater magic comes to life in Panama City Beach
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
NewsChannel 7 is continuing to follow the investigation into a plane crash that killed two...
More details emerge in plane crash that killed two, seriously injured one in Bay County
Dominic Longo was charged with possession of explosives, possession of a weapon by a convicted...
Man arrested on possession of explosives charge

Latest News

View from Captain Anderson's Marina during red snapper season.
The hustle and bustle of Captain Anderson’s Marina in this week’s Faces and Places of the Panhandle
When residents of The Glades neighborhood first heard of the Duplin Winery coming to Panama...
Possible changes coming to Duplin Winery
During red snapper season, you can find anglers fishing from sunrise to sunset at Captain...
The hustle and bustle of Captain Anderson’s Marina in this week’s Faces and Places of the Panhandle
A major cruise line had been eyeing Panama City as a place to drop anchor.... but apparently...
Viking Cruise Line deal unclear at this time