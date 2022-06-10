Residents concerned over proposed apartments on the old Hombre Golf Course

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When residents of The Glades neighborhood first heard of the Duplin Winery coming to Panama City Beach, they were overjoyed.

“With a vineyard, with a wedding chapel, with a restaurant, all within walking distance. Oh, that’s great,” The Glades Homeowners Association President Tom Trossen said.

But what’s described as the “winery of the south” might soon see some changes.

“To learn about that going to a high-density apartment complex with over 260 apartments, Absolutely shocking,” said Trossen.

It’s reported that the winery is selling as much as 20 acres of land to a developer for an apartment complex called Hombre Golf Apartments.

“Apartments, multi-family housing in a single-family residential area just doesn’t work out right,” 22-Year Glades Resident Terry Seaborn said.

NewsChannel 7 requested documents from the city asking about Hombre Golf Apartments. Emails confirm the city and the possible developer have been corresponding about plans to build the potential apartment complex.

“Now to hear that the plans have changed in such a dramatic way is an absolute disappointment and heartbreaking for a lot of residents who were really looking forward to having this facility,” said Trossen.

55 people attending the Panama City Beach city council meeting Thursday night decided to stand up for their community.

“That’s the love for our community. Who wouldn’t want to live here? They’re wanting to protect their area that they live in, their community,” Panama City Beach Councilman Phil Chester said.

Additional traffic being one of the biggest concerns for the community.

“If this does come to fruition and we do have apartments, we can not tolerate that amount of traffic. It just won’t happen,” said Seaborn.

Happening, or not, The Glades residents say they will work together for the change they want to see.

Chester wants to reiterate the city has not received a formal submission for the proposed Hombre Golf Apartments. Panama City Beach P-O Debbie Ward said the city cannot confirm if the reported 20 acres have officially been sold.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Duplin Winery officials for comment but did not hear back.

