Southport man arrested for allegedly molesting a juvenile

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials have arrested a Southport man on several counts of lewd and lascivious charges.

According to officials, on May 17th, an investigation began into 44-year-old Joseph Kaspryzk, of Southport.

Kaspryzk is believed to have been involved in illegal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to investigators, the victim claimed to be sexually abused by Kaspryzk multiple times during the last few months.

Authorities were able to acquire the victim’s social media accounts and find several incriminating messages between Kaspryzk and the victim.

A warrant was issued for Kaspryzk. He faces charges including, five counts of Lewd & Lascivious Battery and one count of Lewd & Lascivious Molestation.

Bay County sheriffs say Kaspryzk fled the area shortly before the investigation began. He was arrested in Carrollton, GA on May 25, 2022, by the U.S. Marshal Service.

Investigators worked with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a search warrant at the Kaspryzk’s residence, where he was arrested.

Sometime later, his cell phone was located and provided to authorities. The sheriff’s office then obtained a search warrant to examine Kasprzyk’s phone.

Officials say they found videos filmed by Kasprzyk, which depicted him sexually abusing the victim.

Following their findings, two additional counts of Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance were added to Kasprzyk’s charges.

Kasprzyk is originally from New York and was previously a registered sex offender in the State of New York. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

