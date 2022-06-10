Advertisement

Sunland escapee arrested in California

Police have been actively searching for Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera since 7:30 a.m. of Dec 10th, 2021.
Police have been actively searching for Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera since 7:30 a.m. of Dec 10th, 2021.(Marianna Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police have apprehended the man who escaped Sunland last year after locating him in California.

After six months of being on the run, a man accused of murder and escaping from a local facility has been found.

Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera was reported missing from the Sunland Mental Health Facility back in December.

Marianna Police say he was committed to Sunland on a court order for aggravated battery without a firearm and first-degree murder.

Today, Marianna Police tell us he was found in California. After being reported missing on December 10th, an all out search began. We don’t know exactly how he was found today, but police tell us he was taken into custody by Barstow California Police.

He’s being held there on an escape warrant, waiting extradition back to Jackson County.

We’ll have more on this story as more information becomes available.

