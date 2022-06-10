Advertisement

This week’s Summer Time Learning highlights a local surf camp

By Alex Joyce
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Do your kids have dreams of surfing big waves?

A local professional surfer wants to help get them there.

“I have a surf camp that I offer every summer,” Heather Gerace, surf instructor, said. “I have four different camps, where I break down surfing.”

The three day summer course teaches you how to begin on land, move your way step by step into the water, and eventually take on the waves by yourself.

First kids learn the pop up on the paddle board, then comes the hip exercise.

“I have you run through the hoola-hoops to kind of get that hip action,” Gerace said. “Then I have you actually hoola-hoop to really get the coordination of that.”

Finally, the tug of war helps build upper body strength as you push through the water.

“Then you come over to my actual surf sets,” Gerace said. “And you’ll hop on the board, I have you up in that superman or superwoman pose, having those hands cupped like ice cream scoops is what I call them. And you paddle, paddle, paddle. and then you just pop up and stay low.”

All to help others learn and to see the joy on the faces of those who attend.

“What the people get out of this,” Gerace said. “Just their joy and freedom of just being limitless.”

Learning how to be a pro by hanging ten with Mermaid Heather.

The camp is a three day camp offered for kids aged 6-17.

For more information on dates and how to sign up, you can visit Mermaid Heather’s website here.

