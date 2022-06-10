Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will remain high over the panhandle
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather will continue to remain unsettled through the upcoming weekend, but each day will be far from a washout. For tonight skies will be partly to mostly cloudy w/lows in the mid 70s. On Friday expect more scattered storms. Rain chances will be 40-50%. Highs will reach the mid 80s (coast) and low 90s (inland). On Saturday and Sunday rain chances will be around 50-60%. Highs will remain in the 80s/90s.
Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.
