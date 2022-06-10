Today’s Tunes with Cori & Kelly
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 Today is bringing you live music with local musicians and their original songs every Friday this summer.
This week’s Today’s Tunes featured the Christian-contemporary musical duo, Cori & Kelly. You can find them on Facebook here.
Cori and Kelly performed two of their original songs; Rainbows and Show Me the way. Plus one of their newest ones Lift My Hands.
