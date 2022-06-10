Advertisement

Today’s Tunes with Cori & Kelly

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 Today is bringing you live music with local musicians and their original songs every Friday this summer.

This week’s Today’s Tunes featured the Christian-contemporary musical duo, Cori & Kelly. You can find them on Facebook here.

Cori and Kelly performed two of their original songs; Rainbows and Show Me the way. Plus one of their newest ones Lift My Hands.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Woods of Panama City was sentenced on March 9th for bank and wire fraud and identity...
Former local bank vice president sentenced for bank fraud
Dominic Longo was charged with possession of explosives, possession of a weapon by a convicted...
Man arrested on possession of explosives charge
Mermaids and Sirenes in Panama City Beach bringing smiles to many.
Underwater magic comes to life in Panama City Beach
Deputies say the alligator bit the victim’s right leg, held on and began pulling until it...
Man attacked by 7-foot alligator outside Fla. hotel
Reynolds was charged for hitting a teenager while driving on the shoulder of a highway.
Teenager struck by alleged hit-and-run

Latest News

Today's Tunes 'Lift My Hands'
Today's Tunes 'Lift My Hands'
Today's Tunes 'Show Me the Way'
Today's Tunes 'Show Me the Way'
Today's Tunes 'Rainbows'
Today's Tunes 'Rainbows'
Pineapple Willy's and Lucky Puppy Rescue Team up
Pineapple Willy's and Lucky Puppy Rescue Team up