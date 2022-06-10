Advertisement

Viking Cruise Line deal unclear at this time

By Tony Reese
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A major cruise line had been eyeing Panama city as a place to drop anchor.... but, apparently things have come to a halt.

According to Panama City Port Authority officials, the once-promising deal of being a tender port for the Viking Cruise Line has run cold.

Officials say there has not been much talk about the future of the partnership these days.

”Viking was looking to start right in the COVID Pandemic to do an upstart a local cruising to try to restart operations and had a very good plan in place for what I understand. But we have not talked to Viking recently. Do not know any more about that opportunity since cruising worldwide has pretty well resumed to the islands and offshore and international cruising. So we haven’t talked any further with them about Viking,” Alex King, Panama City Port Authority Executive Director said.

The plan had been that the Viking Cruise would travel along the gulf coast as a 7-day trip departing from Tampa, carrying 930 passengers and 465 crew members, with a stopover in our area.

