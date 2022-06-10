Advertisement

‘We hate our gas prices too’: Owner’s sign empathizes with those paying more at the pump

A Minnesota gas station owner explains why he posted a sign stating he hated his gas prices.
By WCCO Staff
Jun. 10, 2022
ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (WCCO) - Minnesota’s average gas price is up to $4.72 a gallon as of Thursday, and one gas station owner summed up the situation with a sign under his high prices.

The sign reads, “We hate our gas prices too.”

Chuck Graff, who owns Murphy’s Service Station in St. Anthony, is mixing a little fun with the frustration.

“Try to show empathy to your customers,” Graff said. “When a car will come up, you know, a little Toyota Corolla, and he gets fuel, and it’s $80, and you kind of, you know how much it hits home to people.”

There has been a nationwide record high for gas prices for the past two weeks.

Numerous states have already surpassed the $5.00 mark for unleaded fuel.

