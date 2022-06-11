Borrow a Real Florida Reader State Park Day Pass From Your Local Library
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Did you know there’s an opportunity for you and your family to check out Florida’s state parks for free this summer?
Well, you only need a Northwest Regional Library System library card to do it.
If you don’t have a library card, you can visit your local library to get one.
This is something the whole family can get involved in and allows folks to get out and see the state’s natural resources.
There are 175 state parks.
With the Real Florida Reader Pass, you can continue your learning adventure while enjoying time exploring new places.
”This would be perfect if you want to make it a family program, maybe you can check out some titles of your flora and fauna that’s going to be in the parks and study up ahead of time. And then go to the park service, it is good for one vehicle and so it will be for up to eight people in the car that you would be able to go into the park for free,” Sarah Burris, Northwest Regional Library System Library Communications Relations/Marketing Coordinator said.
The Real Florida Reader Pass is part of the “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading celebrations for Florida Public Libraries.
The passes have a 5-day check-out period, one checkout per library card. Each Northwest Regional Library System location has park passes.
If all are checked out, place a hold by calling your library location. Passes will need to be checked out and returned from the same library location.
Northwest Regional Library System Locations:
Bay County Public Library
898 W. 11th Street, Panama City
850-522-2100
Panama City Beach Public Library
12500 Hutchison Blvd, Panama City Beach
850-233-5055
Parker Public Library
4710 Second Street, Parker
850-871-3092
Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library
110 Library Drive, Port Saint Joe
850-229-8879
Charles Whitehead Public Library
314 North Second Street, Wewahitchka
850-639-2419
Jimmy Weaver Memorial Public Library
22149 NE State Road 20, Hosford
850-379-3300
Harrell Memorial Public Library
13016 NW CR 12, Bristol
850-643-2247
The Read Florida Reader Program is valid through September 12, 2022.
