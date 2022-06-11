Borrow a Real Florida Reader State Park Day Pass From Your Local Library

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Did you know there’s an opportunity for you and your family to check out Florida’s state parks for free this summer?

Well, you only need a Northwest Regional Library System library card to do it.

If you don’t have a library card, you can visit your local library to get one.

This is something the whole family can get involved in and allows folks to get out and see the state’s natural resources.

There are 175 state parks.

With the Real Florida Reader Pass, you can continue your learning adventure while enjoying time exploring new places.

”This would be perfect if you want to make it a family program, maybe you can check out some titles of your flora and fauna that’s going to be in the parks and study up ahead of time. And then go to the park service, it is good for one vehicle and so it will be for up to eight people in the car that you would be able to go into the park for free,” Sarah Burris, Northwest Regional Library System Library Communications Relations/Marketing Coordinator said.

The Real Florida Reader Pass is part of the “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading celebrations for Florida Public Libraries.

The passes have a 5-day check-out period, one checkout per library card. Each Northwest Regional Library System location has park passes.

If all are checked out, place a hold by calling your library location. Passes will need to be checked out and returned from the same library location.

Northwest Regional Library System Locations:

Bay County Public Library

898 W. 11th Street, Panama City

850-522-2100

Panama City Beach Public Library

12500 Hutchison Blvd, Panama City Beach

850-233-5055

Parker Public Library

4710 Second Street, Parker

850-871-3092

Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library

110 Library Drive, Port Saint Joe

850-229-8879

Charles Whitehead Public Library

314 North Second Street, Wewahitchka

850-639-2419

Jimmy Weaver Memorial Public Library

22149 NE State Road 20, Hosford

850-379-3300

Harrell Memorial Public Library

13016 NW CR 12, Bristol

850-643-2247

The Read Florida Reader Program is valid through September 12, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.