Car crashes into Alvin’s Island on Thomas Drive overnight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people with serious injuries overnight.

Troopers said that a woman from Panama City was driving down Thomas Drive at a high rate of speed. When she came upon a curve troopers said that she lost control.

NewsChannel 7 is told that the car traveled across the northbound lanes of Thomas Drive and collided with a traffic sign and a light pole. Eventually, reports said the car hit the Alvin’s Island building and the passenger was ejected.

