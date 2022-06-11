Advertisement

Cleaning up the beach for a great cuase

By Alex Joyce
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pineapple Willy’s is teaming up with the Lucky Puppy Rescue to clean up our beaches.

Every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., Pineapple Willy’s will host a beach clean up for a local charity.

Each person that shows up represents $10 given to the charity.

There will also be raffle prizes for those in attendance.

“The world’s most beautiful beaches don’t clean themselves,” Eric Buskell, family co-owner of Pineapple Willy’s, said. “The team came up with a concept to come clean the beach up and give back to the community.”

The clean up will take place on the beach right outside of Pineapple Willy’s.

