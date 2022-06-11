Cleaning up the beach for a great cuase

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pineapple Willy’s is teaming up with the Lucky Puppy Rescue to clean up our beaches.

Every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., Pineapple Willy’s will host a beach clean up for a local charity.

Each person that shows up represents $10 given to the charity.

There will also be raffle prizes for those in attendance.

“The world’s most beautiful beaches don’t clean themselves,” Eric Buskell, family co-owner of Pineapple Willy’s, said. “The team came up with a concept to come clean the beach up and give back to the community.”

The clean up will take place on the beach right outside of Pineapple Willy’s.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.