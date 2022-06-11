Advertisement

Operation Fly Formula: 3 million more bottles of formula set to ship to US

A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.
A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More baby formula will soon be heading to the U.S.

On Friday, the White House announced its sixth ‘Operation Fly Formula’ mission. Delta Airlines will carry more than 3 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Kendamil infant formula.

The formula is made by a company based in the United Kingdom.

The flights will depart from London and are scheduled to arrive in Boston and Detroit starting June 20.

The first formula operation flights have already landed in Texas and Virginia.

Nestle said it expects 62,000 cans of Nan Supreme Pro 1 to be sold online within a few days.

The product is expected to be on the websites of Gerber, Walmart, Kroger and Amazon when available.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Panama City Beach City Council has voted to close all city beaches for a week. (WJHG/WECP)
Panama City Council issues temporary beach closure ordinance
Jennifer Woods of Panama City was sentenced on March 9th for bank and wire fraud and identity...
Former local bank vice president sentenced for bank fraud
A local woman now faces charges related to stealing prescription medications from her job at a...
Local woman arrested for stealing medication at nursing home
Dominic Longo was charged with possession of explosives, possession of a weapon by a convicted...
Man arrested on possession of explosives charge
Mermaids and Sirenes in Panama City Beach bringing smiles to many.
Underwater magic comes to life in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Police say 9-month-old Raylon Tucker was taken by his biological mom, Jessica Jones Angulo...
Amber Alert issued for Arizona baby
More storms will rumble this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
More storms will rumble this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Driftwood Inn Reopening