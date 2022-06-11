Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect more of the same this weekend as we will see a continuation of the unsettled weather pattern. We will see scattered storms w/periods of sun. Highs on Saturday will be in the 80s at the coast and near 90 inland. Rain chances will be 50%. Expect Lows Saturday night in the 70s w/spotty storms. Sunday’s rain chances will be at 50%, but there will be plenty of heat, sun, and humidity w/highs in the 80s/90s. Rain chance go down a bit next week while the heat remains.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

