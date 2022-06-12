Crash involving ambulance causes traffic delays

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A crash involving an ambulance, caused major traffic delays along Hathaway Bridge Saturday night.

According to Panama City Police Department Media Specialist Ken McVay, a Ford F-150 truck was believed to come out of the nearby No Name Lounge parking lot. Allegedly the truck shot out across several lanes hoping to westbound.

Authorities said an ambulance happened to be coming from an accident that took place on the beach.

Allegedly according to McVay the ambulance happened to be traveling and had no lights or sirens going at the time.

Officials said the ambulance noticed the incoming truck and attempted to avoid it, to no avail.

According to McVay, the driver of the truck, a paramedic located in the back of the ambulance, a patient located in the back of the ambulance, and the driver of the ambulance were all transported to a nearby hospital. It is unsure at this time the status of those involved.

PCPD is doing a preliminary traffic homicide investigation at this time.

Officials say it could be several hours before the highway is completely cleared.

Currently, two lanes are cleared, and the crash remains in the inside lanes of US Hwy. 98 across from the No Name Lounge parking lot.

