Advertisement

Crash involving ambulance causes traffic delays

Accident on Hathaway Bridge
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A crash involving an ambulance, caused major traffic delays along Hathaway Bridge Saturday night.

According to Panama City Police Department Media Specialist Ken McVay, a Ford F-150 truck was believed to come out of the nearby No Name Lounge parking lot. Allegedly the truck shot out across several lanes hoping to westbound.

Authorities said an ambulance happened to be coming from an accident that took place on the beach.

Allegedly according to McVay the ambulance happened to be traveling and had no lights or sirens going at the time.

Officials said the ambulance noticed the incoming truck and attempted to avoid it, to no avail.

According to McVay, the driver of the truck, a paramedic located in the back of the ambulance, a patient located in the back of the ambulance, and the driver of the ambulance were all transported to a nearby hospital. It is unsure at this time the status of those involved.

PCPD is doing a preliminary traffic homicide investigation at this time.

Officials say it could be several hours before the highway is completely cleared.

Currently, two lanes are cleared, and the crash remains in the inside lanes of US Hwy. 98 across from the No Name Lounge parking lot.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman now faces charges related to stealing prescription medications from her job at a...
Local woman arrested for stealing medication at nursing home
The Panama City Beach City Council has voted to close all city beaches for a week. (WJHG/WECP)
Panama City Council issues temporary beach closure ordinance
Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials have arrested a Southport man on several counts of lewd...
Southport man arrested for allegedly molesting a juvenile
Mermaids and Sirenes in Panama City Beach bringing smiles to many.
Underwater magic comes to life in Panama City Beach
What's dubbed the largest winery in the south and set to be the newest attraction in Panama...
Residents concerned over proposed apartments on the old Hombre Golf Course

Latest News

History Class Brewing Company and House of Henry Irish Pub have partnered up to give a brew and...
Local businesses come together for former WestRock Paper Mill employees
People gathered at McKenzie Park for the Bay Pride Fest, hosted by the LGBTQ Center of Bay...
People celebrated Pride Month at the Bay Pride Fest in Panama City
One more day of spotty showers and storms, and then things turn hot mid week
Weekend Forecast
Car crashes into Alvin’s Island on Thomas Drive overnight
Car crashes into Alvin’s Island on Thomas Drive overnight