Destin Fire Rescue recovers body of missing swimmer near Crab Island

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Destin Fire Rescue officials have recovered the body of a man that went missing Saturday.

Officials posted on Facebook Saturday, stating they were searching for a downed swimmer west of Crab Island.

Fire rescue officials said Sunday morning that the body of the missing swimmer was found west of Crab Island. They said the man appeared to have suffered from a traumatic injury.

Officials also said that there would be heavy law enforcement and fire department personnel on the waterways throughout the day.

