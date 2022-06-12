Gulf Coast Baseball hosts Top 100 event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Gulf Coast Baseball hosted their annual Top 100 event this weekend with the top 100 upcoming juniors and seniors from across the Panhandle showing up to show out.

The event was originally supposed to be held at Frazier Field, but with potential for rain, head coach, Tyler Younger, thought it would be best to move to the Publix Sports Complex on the turf fields.

The top 100 players are divided up into region. The Panama City area named Region 2 and headed up by none other than, Bay baseball coach, Jon Hudson.

The Region 2 roster consisted of players from Fort Walton all the way to Franklin County.

Coach Younger saying this event is different than most summer ball tournaments these guys would be participating in.

“Most tournaments, you’re playing on fields all over the city or the county or whatever, so when you come here, there’s only one field going at a time. Everybody that’s here to watch you, they have to watch you when you’re hitting. They have to watch you when you’re pitching, so you don’t have to worry about somebody being at a high school across town watching someone else while you’re pitching.”

There are some benefits for the Commodores as well.

“You get them here in Panama City Beach, Panama City,” said Coach Younger. “And they get to see the area that they could possibly going to school in, possibly playing at or in. If there’s a kid we really like, we can take him right on over to campus and show him around. It’s easy recruiting for us.”

Sunday the event wrapped up, and Coach Younger thinks things went pretty well.

“It’s been good. The kids came out and played hard all weekend long. We, obviously, moved it out to the complex, and it hasn’t rained a drop all weekend, but the big thing is getting the event in. We got it in, and, like I said, the guys played hard. We got to see guys up close and personal. There’s some kids out of this that we will probably recruit, so it’s a bonus for the kids and us also.”

