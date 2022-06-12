People celebrated Pride Month at the Bay Pride Fest in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - June is Pride Month and the LGBTQ Center of Bay County hosted its Third Annual Bay Pride Fest at McKenzie Park in Panama City. The festival ran from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. It included live music, food, and multiple vendors.

The LGBTQ Center of Bay County is a nonprofit organization that offers support services, housing assistance, and more. Some residents who came to the event said they are proud of who they are.

“I just feel so much love here and I feel like I belong,” Panama City Resident Rachel Van Camp said.

A member of the organization said this is a place for equality.

“Not just the gay, the lesbian, the straight, the asexual. Everybody, everybody’s included,” Bethany Null said.

Some residents were there to celebrate their marriage and others celebrated being themselves.

“I was so nervous, I almost didn’t come today because I didn’t think that anybody would want me here because that’s how I’ve been my whole life, so I’m loving this,” Van Camp said.

The organization welcomes volunteers, donations, and sponsors. If you would like to support them, head to https://www.lgbtqcenterofbaycounty.org/.

