Boating incident resulting in a death

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued a release Monday regarding a boating incident on Choctawhatchee Bay.

FWC reports that individuals on a pontoon boat said their friend, Cristobal R. Artega, 21, of Houston, Texas, jumped from the vessel on Saturday and did not resurface.

FWC’s dive team and aviation officers searched the area and recovered Artega’s body on Sunday morning.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.