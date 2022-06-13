Advertisement

Boating incident resulting in a death

A boating incident occurred Saturday that resulted in a death.
A boating incident occurred Saturday that resulted in a death.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued a release Monday regarding a boating incident on Choctawhatchee Bay.

FWC reports that individuals on a pontoon boat said their friend, Cristobal R. Artega, 21, of Houston, Texas, jumped from the vessel on Saturday and did not resurface.

FWC’s dive team and aviation officers searched the area and recovered Artega’s body on Sunday morning.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing.

