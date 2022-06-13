Driver in critical condition after crashing into tree

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One driver is in critical condition after crashing into a tree, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Deputies said the vehicle was traveling northbound on State Road 85 near Thomas Road in Laurel Hill. They say the vehicle drifted onto the shoulder of the road.

Law enforcement reported the front left side of the vehicle hit a tree. They said the vehicle then spun back onto the road. Deputies stated the vehicle stopped on the road, blocking both lanes of State Road 85.

We’re told the driver is in critical condition.

