Advertisement

Driver in critical condition after crashing into tree

One driver is in critical condition after crashing into a tree, according to Okaloosa County...
One driver is in critical condition after crashing into a tree, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One driver is in critical condition after crashing into a tree, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Deputies said the vehicle was traveling northbound on State Road 85 near Thomas Road in Laurel Hill. They say the vehicle drifted onto the shoulder of the road.

Law enforcement reported the front left side of the vehicle hit a tree. They said the vehicle then spun back onto the road. Deputies stated the vehicle stopped on the road, blocking both lanes of State Road 85.

We’re told the driver is in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman now faces charges related to stealing prescription medications from her job at a...
Local woman arrested for stealing medication at nursing home
The Panama City Beach City Council has voted to close all city beaches for a week. (WJHG/WECP)
Panama City Council issues temporary beach closure ordinance
A crash involving an ambulance, caused major traffic delays along Hathaway Bridge Saturday night.
Crash involving ambulance causes traffic delays
Mermaids and Sirenes in Panama City Beach bringing smiles to many.
Underwater magic comes to life in Panama City Beach
Destin Fire Rescue recovers body of missing swimmer near Crab Island
Destin Fire Rescue recovers body of missing swimmer near Crab Island

Latest News

Road closure starts Monday near Bayhead Road.
Road closure starts Monday near Bayhead Road
With summer travel season arriving here in northwest Florida, Florida Highway Patrol troopers...
Florida Highway Patrol providing tips on staying safe on the roads this summer
Officials say keeping their students safe is their number one priority.
School Safety Bill puts emphasis on mental health resources
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast