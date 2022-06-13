Father-son law enforcement duo both get their start in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local law enforcement agencies are always looking for honest, ethical employees, and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Lieutenant Jason King said that is who he tried to raise his son Michael to be.

“The advice I gave him is treat people how you would want your grandmother treated,” Lieutenant King said. “Be kind, be courteous, but be intentional, be trustworthy, and be ethical.”

Now, Michael will get a chance to use his dad’s advice as the newest member of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

“I just really like serving the community and I felt like this is where my heart really was, in Law Enforcement,” Michael said.

Monday’s ceremony wasn’t your average swearing in. Michael’s dad, Lieutenant King, was sworn in at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office more than 20 years ago.

Michael said he is excited to follow in his dad’s footsteps.

“It’s big shoes to fill and I have a lot to live up to with the last name,” Michael said.

Even though Lieutenant King worries about his son’s safety, he said he knows he is a good man, and will make a good deputy.

“I’m always proud of him,” Lieutenant King said. “I’m probably his hardest critic, but I’m his biggest fan, and I’ll be in his corner cheering for him and coaching him.”

Both Lieutenant King and Deputy King say they’re glad to serve their home town of Liberty County.

“It makes you feel a lot better because it’s familiar faces, and it’s easy to get along with them, and maybe I’m someone they can look at and they can trust me because they’ve known me my whole life,” Michael said.

Michael said he plans to serve his community for a long time.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.