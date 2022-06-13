Florida Highway Patrol providing tips on staying safe on the roads this summer

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With summer travel season arriving here in northwest Florida, Florida Highway Patrol troopers want to make sure you stay safe on the roadways.

According to FHP during the summer months, drivers tend to get more upset and aggravated due to the heat.

They are encouraging people to stay cool and calm, really focus on their driving and look out for pedestrians as they cross the roads.

During these months, troopers say more people will be out and about.

”We got more cyclists, we got more drivers, and we got young drivers. As we talked about with the 100 deadly days, we got teen drivers on the road right now. We really just need people to focus on their driving and be attentive and defensive drivers. Help us keep each other safe,” Lieutenant Jason King, Florida Highway Patrol Troop A PAO said.

King also took the time to address ways people can help prevent driving under the influence cases this season.

”If you feel a little tipsy if you feel funny even when you’re drinking. Even on medication, prescribed medication. Take that extra second, text somebody, call somebody. Uber, Lyft, wrecker, taxi, so many different ways to get out and save your life and save others. People are making poor decisions when they get behind the wheel intoxicated or under the influence. And they’re making wrong turns and traveling wrong directions on the highway,” King said.

During the summer season, FHP wants people to also look before they lock, and never leave children, vulnerable adults, or pets unattended in a vehicle, even for a short period of time.

Obey the speed limit on each road you travel.

Buckle up and ultimately do your part in making it home and allowing others to make it home.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.