Jackson County sheriffs asking for more assistance with identifying person of interest

Jackson County sheriffs are looking for a person of interest.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County sheriffs are asking for more assistance from the public in helping to local and identify a person of interest.

Officials have not made clear whether the individual is unknowingly a victim or suspected of having information that may assist in solving a crime.

If you recognize the identity of this person, you are encouraged to call JCSO Criminal Investigations at 850-482-9624 or by email at records@jacksonso.com. You can also leave an anonymous tip via the JCSO mobile app.

