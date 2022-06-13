Jackson County sheriffs asking for more assistance with identifying person of interest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County sheriffs are asking for more assistance from the public in helping to local and identify a person of interest.

Officials have not made clear whether the individual is unknowingly a victim or suspected of having information that may assist in solving a crime.

If you recognize the identity of this person, you are encouraged to call JCSO Criminal Investigations at 850-482-9624 or by email at records@jacksonso.com. You can also leave an anonymous tip via the JCSO mobile app.

