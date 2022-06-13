Jackson County sheriff’s office asks public for help in identifying individual

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying an individual allegedly involved in a theft incident.

Deputies say the person was last seen driving a black Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross with the Florida license plate number 74BCJS.

If you recognize the identity of the person in this image, please contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations at 850-482-9624 or by email at records@jacksonso.com.

You can also submit a tip anonymously through the JCSO mobile app or by contacting Chipola Crime Stoppers and 850-526-5000.

