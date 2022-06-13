Advertisement

Jackson County sheriff’s office asks public for help in identifying individual

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is requesting the assistance of the public in...
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying a person of interest allegedly involved in a theft incident.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying an individual allegedly involved in a theft incident.

Deputies say the person was last seen driving a black Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross with the Florida license plate number 74BCJS.

If you recognize the identity of the person in this image, please contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations at 850-482-9624 or by email at records@jacksonso.com.

You can also submit a tip anonymously through the JCSO mobile app or by contacting Chipola Crime Stoppers and 850-526-5000.

