Manufacturing company settles in Bay County

The Bay County Economic Development Alliance has partnered with Resia to construct a new facility in Bay County.(Bay Economic Development Alliance)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Economic Development Alliance announced Monday that Resia, formerly known as AHS Residential, will be holding their operation right here in Bay County.

Resia is a real estate company that develops, builds, and manages multifamily communities, originally residing in Miami.

Now settled in Bay County, Resia is building a factory in Venture Crossings Enterprise Centre, and intends to create 200 new jobs for the area.

The project was backed by Bay EDA, as well as Bay County Board of County Commissioners, Florida’s Great Northwest, Triumph Gulf Coast Fund, University of West Florida, and CareerSource Gulf Coast.

The company plans to construct 8,000 apartment units by 2025.

