Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone.

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar early on despite a few small sprinkles or light showers. A few more of these scattered showers develop in the morning hours today and linger into the lunch hour. They’ll be small and brief, and shouldn’t have too much of an impact on the morning commute. But if you want to be sure you stay on time this morning, go ahead and pack the umbrella in case you happen upon one of these scattered showers this morning. It could very well be a small downpour if you catch it.

Otherwise, it’s a stifling start on the coast where most are still in the 80s this morning to mid 70s inland. Dew points, or the measure of moisture, have risen into the upper 70s for most, producing a swampy feel to start the day. The high humidity will lead toward a toasty afternoon as well. Highs today reach the upper 80s on the coast to mid 90s inland. The heat index for most will reach up above 100° by lunch time and throughout the afternoon.

A few of the morning showers may linger into the midday. But I wouldn’t count on them to bring too much in terms of cooler conditions. They’ll still be small and brief in nature, and when the sun comes back out after those lucky few who do catch a shower, it’ll still get hot and humid again.

We’ll keep this general forecast of hot, humid, and partly sunny skies with spotty showers going through much of the work week ahead.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a few spotty showers around, and very hot. Highs today top out in the upper 80s near 90 on the coast to the mid 90s inland with a heat index above 100°. Your 7 Day Forecast has a very hot and humid week ahead with only a few spotty showers throughout the days for the lucky few.

