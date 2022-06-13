Panama City Beach sees uptick in mosquitos this summer

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The summer months in Florida can bring out some annoying pests.

“The mosquitos primarily become mother nature’s vampires for a reason. They like to come out at dusk and at dawn, they return back to their resting areas during the daytime,” Cindy Mulla, Public Relations And Education Spokesperson for the Beach Mosquito Control District said.

Right now, Panama City Beach is seeing an uptick in mosquitos, comparing closely to the roughly 20,000 the Beach Mosquito Control District caught in its nets last summer.

“We are already close to what we caught last year and we’re not even halfway through June right now,” Mulla said.

When it comes to these annoying bugs, knowing where they are is the first step.

“We need our residents to let us know what’s going on in their backyard because we’re not at your home and we need to know if you’re having any issues with mosquitos,” Mulla said.

Then it’s time to dump your mosquito problem.

“And I mean look up. Check your rain gutter. A lot of people forget to look up and in their rain gutters. If they’re clogged, and holding water, they will be breeding thousands upon thousands of mosquitos,” Mulla said. “Watering cans, flowerpot trays, tarps, buckets, toys, tires. These are all examples. Kayaks, make sure your boats are upside down when you’re storing them.”

Prevention is key to fight the bite. Always make sure to wear mosquito repellent when you’re going outside.

“When you are using a repellent, you have to read the label. The label is the law and you need to know how to apply it appropriately. Just like sunscreen, you can’t just apply it one time,” Mulla said.

And don’t forget to protect your kids. A light spritz of repellant can go a long way.

If you’re seeing more mosquitos grouping up in one area, reach out to the Beach Mosquito Control District at (850) 233-5030 or visit https://www.pcbeachmosquito.org/.

