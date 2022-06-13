Advertisement

Road closure starts Monday near Bayhead Road

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to Bay County officials, Bayhead Road between Oconee Way and Creek Run Road/Deer Point Drive will be closed to traffic starting Monday, June 13. The closure will last through Monday, June 27.

Officials said the road is closed so that a contractor can replace drainage pipes that cross under the road and pave the roadway.

According to officials’ message boards, road closure and detour signage will be posted to direct the traffic via Indian Bluff Road and Cherokee Street.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

