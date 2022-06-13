Advertisement

Roots fall to Pensacola in Sunday night match

Roots set for Saturday match at Tallahassee
Roots set for Saturday match at Tallahassee(WJHG)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Roots played host to Pensacola at Tommy Oliver Stadium on Sunday night.

The Roots were sitting at 3-3 headed into the match, hoping to tip the scales with a win.

Roots went up first with a headed in the 16th minute, but Pensacola struck back in the 23rd.

Pensacola added three more goals in the second half, and the Roots added one.

The final for the night was 4-2. The Florida Roots fall to 3-4 on the season.

