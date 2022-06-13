Advertisement

Wedding gown trends on NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Wedding Week’

By Sam Martello
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Summertime is a popular wedding season, especially after many wedding cancellations over the past two years.

During “Wedding Week” on NewsChannel 7 Today, the team will show all the components that go into wedding planning, and bring in the experts to offer advice to those planning.

On Monday, Alan Goss with Dream Gowns joined the crew in studio to talk about the trends they are seeing in wedding gowns.

To see some of the most popular style dresses this year, you can watch the segments attached to this article.

