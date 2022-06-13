Advertisement

Women accused of abusing children with metal knuckles, sheriff’s office says

Natalie Childress (left) and Jessica Sanders (right) were charged for felony child abuse.
Natalie Childress (left) and Jessica Sanders (right) were charged for felony child abuse.(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – Two women in North Carolina were arrested and charged with felony child abuse, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Natalie “Shane” Childress is accused of intentionally hitting children in her care with a pair of metal knuckles, inflicting serious physical harm.

The children’s mother, Jessica Renee Sanders, told Child Protective Services the children were not home when investigators went to the house to assess the abuse.

Deputies arrived at the residence, however, and found the children hiding.

Due to the children’s injuries, deputies requested EMS and the Burke County Criminal Investigation Division.

Authorities say the children were taken to a children’s hospital abuse and trauma center.

