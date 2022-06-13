Advertisement

Youngstown man killed in accident

A Youngstown man was killed Saturday night after hitting a structure.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man from Youngstown was killed last weekend after crashing into a structure.

Panama City Police responded to a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night, where they discovered David Lauren McSpadden, 38, had driven a 2007 Dodge pickup up an embankment and struck a building nearby Chestnut Avenue on 11th Street, and rolled onto its top.

It was said that McSpadden was then transported to a local hospital, and later died from his injuries.

The structure had approximately 50,000 dollars in damage, and the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Police encourage anyone who has information on the case to call 850-872-3100, or report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

