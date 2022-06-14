Businesses in Bay County get a huge boost

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new disaster program is helping local companies in the Bay County area.

Businesses are still working to get back to a sense of normalcy they had before Hurricane Michael. The Hometown Revitalization program was designed to support the economic recovery of businesses affected by Michael.

The state-funded program is almost ready to be implemented.

“So this is nearly $13 million of funding that the state is fully funding,” Mark McQueen, Panama City city manager, said. “To our businesses to be able to do façade improvements, to be able to do new roofing systems, as well as air conditioning systems. It’s essentially the envelope of the business building.”

The process for this project started over a year ago, with nearly 60 businesses applying for the grant. With this approval by Panama City Commissioners, they will move into the next phase of engineering designs for the buildings.

According to City Manager McQueen, this process can take six to nine months.

