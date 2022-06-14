Destination PC gets ready for a fun filled summer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Destination PC launched a “Why Locals Love PC” campaign back on May 23rd.

The campaign asked five locals why they loved the area and their top 10 favorite things to do in the city.

“Our people are our best destination ambassadors,” Jennifer Vigil, President and CEO of Destination PC, said. “So we wanted to give the travelers coming to the area the best word of mouth advice ever.”

You can check out what those locals had to say here on the Destination PC Website.

Destination PC is also looking forward to their big July 4th parade this year. That event will feature great music, food, and a big parade that will have something for everyone. And let’s not forget the fireworks!

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.