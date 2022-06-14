Advertisement

Destination PC gets ready for a fun filled summer

By Alex Joyce
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Destination PC launched a “Why Locals Love PC” campaign back on May 23rd.

The campaign asked five locals why they loved the area and their top 10 favorite things to do in the city.

“Our people are our best destination ambassadors,” Jennifer Vigil, President and CEO of Destination PC, said. “So we wanted to give the travelers coming to the area the best word of mouth advice ever.”

You can check out what those locals had to say here on the Destination PC Website.

Destination PC is also looking forward to their big July 4th parade this year. That event will feature great music, food, and a big parade that will have something for everyone. And let’s not forget the fireworks!

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman now faces charges related to stealing prescription medications from her job at a...
Local woman arrested for stealing medication at nursing home
A Youngstown man was killed Saturday night after hitting a structure.
Youngstown man killed in accident
One driver is in critical condition after crashing into a tree, according to Okaloosa County...
Driver in critical condition after crashing into tree
Lieutenant Jason King pinned his son Michael at his swearing in ceremony Monday.
Father-son law enforcement duo both get their start in Liberty Co.
A shooting, large gatherings of crowds said to 400 to 600 people, and even louder music, that's...
PCB officials weigh in on emergency beach closure after nearly a week

Latest News

Rain chances will be low while the temperatures will be high.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will be low while the temperatures will be high.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
This will create new learning opportunities for students, as well as become a one-stop shop for...
Parker Elementary School becomes community school
Located at the corner of Highway 77 and Baldwin, the two-story building will be used for the...
Haney Technical College set to build new $12 million teaching building
Reports of Stolen Gas