Advertisement

Gas prices are at an all time high, people resort to stealing gas in PCB

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to AAA Gas Prices, the national average is at a new all-time high. With gas being $5 per gallon, people are struggling.

“I just filled up my tank at $64 on my little new Buick over there,” a Panama City Beach resident said.

“We spent $190 to get here,” a Texas resident said.

According to officials from the Panama City Beach Police Department, there have been two reports of gas being stolen out of cars in the area. WJHG reached out to them for an interview about the cases, but they declined.

Residents are now concerned.

“Knowing that people are struggling to that depth that they would take those actions, I mean that’s nerve-racking,” Panama City Beach Resident Kasondra Hughes said.

Hughes said although gas is expensive right now, stealing it doesn’t make it okay.

“We know it’s tough but everyone’s struggling not just you so I would say leave other people’s vehicles alone cause you don’t know their story.”

AAA energy experts estimate that every penny increase in the price of gasoline costs Americans an extra $4 million a day. According to the press release, a report on Friday showed that consumer prices reaccelerated in May, rising 8.6% from a year earlier. This makes it the fastest pace in more than 40 years.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman now faces charges related to stealing prescription medications from her job at a...
Local woman arrested for stealing medication at nursing home
A Youngstown man was killed Saturday night after hitting a structure.
Youngstown man killed in accident
One driver is in critical condition after crashing into a tree, according to Okaloosa County...
Driver in critical condition after crashing into tree
Lieutenant Jason King pinned his son Michael at his swearing in ceremony Monday.
Father-son law enforcement duo both get their start in Liberty Co.
A shooting, large gatherings of crowds said to 400 to 600 people, and even louder music, that's...
PCB officials weigh in on emergency beach closure after nearly a week

Latest News

This will create new learning opportunities for students, as well as become a one-stop shop for...
Parker Elementary School becomes community school
Located at the corner of Highway 77 and Baldwin, the two-story building will be used for the...
Haney Technical College set to build new $12 million teaching building
Reports of Stolen Gas
A new teaching building is coming to Haney Technical College.
New Teaching Building Coming to Haney
Liberty County Receives State Money for Jail Renovations