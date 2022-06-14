Gas prices are at an all time high, people resort to stealing gas in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to AAA Gas Prices, the national average is at a new all-time high. With gas being $5 per gallon, people are struggling.

“I just filled up my tank at $64 on my little new Buick over there,” a Panama City Beach resident said.

“We spent $190 to get here,” a Texas resident said.

According to officials from the Panama City Beach Police Department, there have been two reports of gas being stolen out of cars in the area. WJHG reached out to them for an interview about the cases, but they declined.

Residents are now concerned.

“Knowing that people are struggling to that depth that they would take those actions, I mean that’s nerve-racking,” Panama City Beach Resident Kasondra Hughes said.

Hughes said although gas is expensive right now, stealing it doesn’t make it okay.

“We know it’s tough but everyone’s struggling not just you so I would say leave other people’s vehicles alone cause you don’t know their story.”

AAA energy experts estimate that every penny increase in the price of gasoline costs Americans an extra $4 million a day. According to the press release, a report on Friday showed that consumer prices reaccelerated in May, rising 8.6% from a year earlier. This makes it the fastest pace in more than 40 years.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.