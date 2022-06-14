Advertisement

Grants awarded to Apalachicola, Apalachee Regional Planning Council

Governor Ron DeSantis announced nearly $1.5 million in awards to communities with community...
Governor Ron DeSantis announced nearly $1.5 million in awards to communities with community planning projects and some of that money will be coming to our area.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced nearly $1.5 million in awards to communities with community planning projects and some of that money will be coming to our area.

Through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF), Apalachicola will get $147,000 to evaluate the existing water supply and treatment facilities and provide alternatives and recommendations to improve the city’s potable water quality.

Through the Community Planning Technical Assistance (CPTA) program, the following grants were given:

  • Apalachee Regional Planning Council ($56,000) – to initiate a regional broadband planning project to unify and guide broadband planning and implementation efforts in Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, and Wakulla Counties.
  • City of Apalachicola ($75,000) – to develop Phase 2 of the Apalachicola Bay Area of Critical State Concern Work Plan, and update the city’s local Comprehensive Plan to make required statutory changes and address resiliency changes.

Money for these programs is allocated by Florida lawmakers. According to the governor’s office, the CPTA grants allow counties, cities, and regional planning councils to plan and develop strategies for economic development, protecting environmentally sensitive areas, and assist with disaster recovery and resiliency planning. RIF grants facilitate the planning, preparing, and financing of infrastructure projects in rural commuities that will encourage job creation, capital investment, and the strengthening and diversification of rural economies.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman now faces charges related to stealing prescription medications from her job at a...
Local woman arrested for stealing medication at nursing home
A Youngstown man was killed Saturday night after hitting a structure.
Youngstown man killed in accident
One driver is in critical condition after crashing into a tree, according to Okaloosa County...
Driver in critical condition after crashing into tree
Lieutenant Jason King pinned his son Michael at his swearing in ceremony Monday.
Father-son law enforcement duo both get their start in Liberty Co.
A shooting, large gatherings of crowds said to 400 to 600 people, and even louder music, that's...
PCB officials weigh in on emergency beach closure after nearly a week

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
If you want to learn a new skill, there is no better time than now to apply to classes at Haney...
Learn new skills at Haney Technical College
Gov. DeSantis announces improvements to Shoal River Ranch site in Okaloosa County. Also...
Over seven million in state funding approved for Okaloosa county
A former city mayor and a local business owner will soon have their day in federal court after...
One count dismissed, trial still on for former Lynn Haven Mayor, business owner