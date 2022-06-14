Haney Technical College set to build new $12 million teaching building

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Haney Technical College is building new and building better, following Hurricane Michael’s destruction more than three years ago.

At Tuesday’s Bay District Schools meeting, board members approved the roughly $12 million project to build a new teaching building.

Located at the corner of Highway 77 and Baldwin, the two-story building will be used for the college’s cyber security, nursing, and technology programs. This will also be seen as the school’s new welcome building.

Roughly $7 million is being provided through State funding.

But officials said this is just the beginning. They’re looking forward to building a second, one-story building to act as an administration space and testing center.

“We’re already working on procreations. Hopefully, we can get some help from the state to get that one going as well. And we can go ahead and start continuing the process. The end result is really going to be a top-notch facility that bay county will be proud of,” Lee Walters, Executive Director of Facilities for Bay District Schools, said.

The first phase of this project will take about 400 days to complete.

Officials said they hope to see construction start in about two months.

