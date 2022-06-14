Advertisement

Learn new skills at Haney Technical College

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you want to learn a new skill, there is no better time than now to apply to classes at Haney Technical College.

Alex Murphy, Chief Communication Relations Director at the college, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers about the available courses and enrollment timeline. Murphy highlighted the college’s nursing program, and discussed the options for those interested in learning more.

If you are interested in learning more, visit the Tom P. Haney Technical College website or watch the video attached to this story.

