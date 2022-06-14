Liberty Co. receives $22 million from state budget to move and improve jail

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Liberty County Sheriff Buddy Money, the current jail is not up to par. One of the problems, he says, is too many blind spots.

“The problem with the current jail is everything we monitor in the dorms, we have to do it by cameras, so you physically can’t look in,” Money said.

That, along with not having an elevator or secure place to unload inmates, made the Sheriff want to move and improve the jail.

“I looked at ways on how to improve our old jail and after looking and determining there was no way to do it like it should be, we looked at securing funds to do a new jail,” Money said.

The Governor and Legislature approved $22 million for Liberty County to make these renovations.

“What a tremendous opportunity we were able to do,” Clerk of Court Daniel Stanley said.

“I don’t think the Governor will ever be able to understand what it means to the citizens of Liberty County,” Money said.

The jail is currently located at the courthouse and will move to an old boys’ school in Bristol along with the Sheriff’s Office. Not only will this move help the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, but it will also free up more space for those working at the courthouse.

“It’s going to allow us to be able to renovate the current jail site to bring some upgrades and standards,” Stanley said.

Even though officials don’t know when they’ll be able to start, they say they hope this project keeps the community safer.

Officials say they will be going out for bid soon, and plan to hold an open house for the public to see the new facilities once they are complete.

