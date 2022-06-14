Advertisement

Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say

A man is facing charges after police say he beheaded his pregnant ex-girlfriend at her home in Illinois. (Source: KMOV)
By Kelsee Ward, Dan Greenwald and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ALTON, Ill. (KMOV/Gray News) – A man is facing charges, accused of beheading his pregnant ex-girlfriend at her home in Illinois, police say.

Deundrea Holloway, 22, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, one count of dismembering a human body, concealment of homicidal death and motor vehicle offenses.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said officers responded to the home Friday afternoon regarding a possible homicide after the victim’s mother went to check on her daughter and found her dead. Officers confirmed an adult was found dead in the home.

The victim was identified Monday as Liese A. Dodd, 22.

Authorities told KMOV Holloway is accused of beheading Dodd and putting her head in a dumpster.

Holloway and Dodd had been dating on and off for two years. Dodd’s baby was due in mid-July, just a month away.

Holloway was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2 million bond.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

