Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The heat and humidity will be on the increase this week in the panhandle. We will see a decent chance of some seabreeze storms Tuesday and Wednesday so that might cool you off. Other than that the temperatures will remain high w/temps in the upper 80s at the coast and mid 90s inland. When you factor in the humidity it will feel like 105+. Winds will be W/SW at 5-15 mph. As a result a Heat Advisory is in effect. The forecast will be hot and mostly dry Thursday and through the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s inland to near 80 at the coast.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

