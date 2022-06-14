Advertisement

A new flooding solution is coming to Panama City

Panama City Commissioners approved an effort for the Robinson Bayou Storm Drain Basin Project.
Panama City Commissioners approved an effort for the Robinson Bayou Storm Drain Basin Project.(WJHG/WECP)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is still feeling the effects of Hurricane Michael after more than three years.

Panama City Commissioners approved an effort for the Robinson Bayou Storm Drain Basin Project. The almost $25 million project will help with stormwater management. This will cover the north half of Panama City, starting from the mall going towards Frankford Avenue and the Robinson Bayou area.

All in an effort to stop flooding in areas that, prior to Hurricane Michael, never experienced flooding.

“It’s because we’ve lost so many trees,” Mark McQueen, Panama City City Manager, said. “The water table is now higher. We have less absorption capacity, and now we’re having to manage more water than was ever designed in the original storm drain system.”

The next step is for the newly approved engineering firm to draw up plans for this project.

McQueen says this process will take between six and nine months.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman now faces charges related to stealing prescription medications from her job at a...
Local woman arrested for stealing medication at nursing home
A Youngstown man was killed Saturday night after hitting a structure.
Youngstown man killed in accident
One driver is in critical condition after crashing into a tree, according to Okaloosa County...
Driver in critical condition after crashing into tree
Lieutenant Jason King pinned his son Michael at his swearing in ceremony Monday.
Father-son law enforcement duo both get their start in Liberty Co.
A shooting, large gatherings of crowds said to 400 to 600 people, and even louder music, that's...
PCB officials weigh in on emergency beach closure after nearly a week

Latest News

A new disaster program is helping local companies in the Bay County area.
Businesses in Bay County get a huge boost
Governor Ron DeSantis announced nearly $1.5 million in awards to communities with community...
Grants awarded to Apalachicola, Apalachee Regional Planning Council
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
If you want to learn a new skill, there is no better time than now to apply to classes at Haney...
Learn new skills at Haney Technical College