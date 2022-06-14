A new flooding solution is coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is still feeling the effects of Hurricane Michael after more than three years.

Panama City Commissioners approved an effort for the Robinson Bayou Storm Drain Basin Project. The almost $25 million project will help with stormwater management. This will cover the north half of Panama City, starting from the mall going towards Frankford Avenue and the Robinson Bayou area.

All in an effort to stop flooding in areas that, prior to Hurricane Michael, never experienced flooding.

“It’s because we’ve lost so many trees,” Mark McQueen, Panama City City Manager, said. “The water table is now higher. We have less absorption capacity, and now we’re having to manage more water than was ever designed in the original storm drain system.”

The next step is for the newly approved engineering firm to draw up plans for this project.

McQueen says this process will take between six and nine months.

