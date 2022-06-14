Advertisement

One count dismissed, trial still on for former Lynn Haven Mayor, business owner

A former city mayor and a local business owner will soon have their day in federal court after a ruling this week.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A former city mayor and a local business owner will soon have their day in federal court after a ruling this week.

Former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and business owner James Finch are accused of stealing money from the government after Hurricane Michael.

Anderson and Finch say the second superseding indictment against them accuses them of multiple crimes in one charge so it should be dismissed. Monday, a federal judge ruled that one of the 63 charges they faced could be dismissed but the others still stand. Those charges include wire fraud, theft or bribery, and making false statements.

The investigation began after a whistle blower reported Hurricane Michael debris clean up charges weren’t adding up.

Anderson and Finch’s trial is slated to start June 27th.

