Over seven million in state funding approved for Okaloosa county

Gov. DeSantis announces improvements to Shoal River Ranch site in Okaloosa County. Also addresses high gas prices.(WCJB)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor DeSantis approved the state’s fiscal year budget of 2022-2023, and in support with Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners, and confirmed almost 8 million in state funding for Okaloosa County.

Several projects have already been approved to benefit the area, including stormwater and water quality improvements, upgrades to local bridges, and support for the Pretrial Mental Health Diversion Program.

DeSantis also awarded over 3 million to Okaloosa through the Florida Job Growth Grand Fund to expand infrastructure earlier this year.

