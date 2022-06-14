PCB officials weigh in on emergency beach closure after nearly a week

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The world’s most beautiful beaches also becomes the most crowded during the summer months.

“I would say it sounds like my college years,” said Travis Bolcik, tourist.

A shooting, large gatherings of crowds said to be 400 to 600 people, and loud music, that’s what Panama City Beach officials said has prompted them to pass an emergency beach closure ordinance in the area of one section of the beach from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“I’ve heard things have been getting out of control recently and for that reason, maybe it’s not a bad temporary thing,” said Bolcik.

The temporary closure affects the area from west of Boardwalk Beach Resort, to west of Long Beach Resort.

“The unruly crowds gathering, we’ve had two shootings two years in a row in the same location and that’s just two incidents that have happened back there,” Panama City Beach Police Sergeant Nicholas Caligiure said. “I, myself, was back there one night and we had fireworks that were thrown at us. It’s just a common problemed area.”

But Caliguire said this ordinance shouldn’t impact businesses in the area after 10 P.M.

“There’s no one open so I don’t see why it would affect them business wise. The only business I know that’s down there is Pineapple Willy’s and they close at 10 P.M. It’s unfortunate, but I don’t understand why it would affect them, but it’s for the greater good to keep it that way,” said Caliguire.

A way tourists say they agree with.

“I think it’s very necessary and I think it’s a good idea until things get better,” tourist Tyler Nelson said.

Consider everything that’s been happening, it’s probably for the best,” tourist Emma Sanders said.

Law enforcement officials NewsChannel 7 talked to said they are happy with how the ordinance has kept things less rowdy five days in.

“As far as I know, it’s worked really well keeping the crowds out,” Councilman Phil Chester said.

And keeping the crowds out is exactly what this ordinance is hoped to do for tourists and locals alike.

“We haven’t been out here too late, but we have seen some things going on,” said Nelson.

Not like big huge crowds, just like little ones, but everyone got kicked off the beach at curfew,” said Sanders.

NewsChannel 7 asked Beach Police how many people have been arrested in that area since the beginning of the year. They didn’t give us an exact number, but said, ”It’s quite a few though.”

Again, this ordinance is from 10 P.M. to 5 A.M. and runs from now until July 31st.

