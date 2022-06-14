Advertisement

Red Robin employee killed inside Arizona restaurant during suspected robbery, police say

Investigators say the body found inside a Red Robin near Talking Stick was an employee who was killed on Sunday.
By Jason Sillman, Amy Cutler and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – An employee at a Red Robin in Arizona was killed inside the restaurant during a suspected robbery, according to detectives.

Salt River police said detectives found the employee’s body inside the restaurant Sunday.

Officers said they received a call from an employee in the morning who said one of the doors to the restaurant had been broken into. When police arrived around 9:30 a.m., they entered the restaurant and found a body inside.

Investigators have not clarified if the employee who called them is the same employee who was found dead.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

David Stovall, a service technician who was fixing the restaurant’s broken doors after the slaying, said glass from the doors was sent 20 feet into the parking lot.

“I don’t know if it was a bullet, hammer, rock, but something with force,” Stovall said. “I fix a lot of doors every day, and this is pretty messed up. Most of the stuff I fix is just wear and tear, but this was damage, physical damage.”

A spokesperson for Red Robin said in a statement that the company is “heartbroken for this tragic loss” and working with local authorities as they investigate.

The Salt River Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at (480) 850-9230.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman now faces charges related to stealing prescription medications from her job at a...
Local woman arrested for stealing medication at nursing home
A Youngstown man was killed Saturday night after hitting a structure.
Youngstown man killed in accident
One driver is in critical condition after crashing into a tree, according to Okaloosa County...
Driver in critical condition after crashing into tree
Mermaids and Sirenes in Panama City Beach bringing smiles to many.
Underwater magic comes to life in Panama City Beach
Lieutenant Jason King pinned his son Michael at his swearing in ceremony Monday.
Father-son law enforcement duo both get their start in Liberty Co.

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia, listens to a speaker at a press conference, May 4,...
Police: House Republican’s tour of Capitol before Jan. 6 wasn’t suspicious
This undated photo from the Library of Congress shows Sojourner Truth, a Black woman who had...
Documents rediscovered: Sojourner Truth’s fight to save son from slavery
A former city mayor and a local business owner will soon have their day in federal court after...
One count dismissed, trial still on for former Lynn Haven Mayor, business owner
'We can't hide the truth by banning certain things,' Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in her...
Chicago leaders raise Juneteenth flag; Lightfoot calls out 'radicals on the right'
Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy...
Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means