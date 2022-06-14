Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start right now, but we may get a few more widely scattered small and brief downpours to develop near the coast by late morning or lunchtime. You could once again reach for the umbrella in case you happen upon one. It’ll certainly still shape up the same as yesterday where most of the rain heads inland into the afternoon. Most this morning start off with quite a bit of sunshine.

It’s already a toasty start this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s and dew points as well. Feels like temperatures will easily reach into the 90s this morning after 8am. We’ll be well on our way to feeling much more like the triple digits after 10am this morning.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect from 10am CDT to 7pm CDT. Lets be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks, and find shade if doing outdoor activities.

We’ll only see a small chance for a few isolated downpours inland this afternoon to try and cool us off. Rain chance for the coast this morning and inland in the afternoon will only run around 20-30%.

I wouldn’t count on them to bring too much in terms of cooler conditions. While any rain that develops has the potential to be a downpour, they’ll still be small and brief in nature. When the sun comes back out after those lucky few who do catch a shower, it’ll still get hot and humid again.

We’ll keep this general forecast of hot, humid, and partly sunny skies with spotty showers going through much of the work week ahead.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a few spotty showers around, and very hot. Highs today top out in the upper 80s near 90 on the coast to the mid 90s inland with a heat index above 100°. Your 7 Day Forecast has a very hot and humid week ahead with only a few spotty showers throughout the days for the lucky few.

