Advertisement

Two facing charges after drug bust in Panama City

L to R: Nathan Gidley, Jessica Newton
L to R: Nathan Gidley, Jessica Newton(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are facing drug-related charges after a tip to Panama City Police.

Police say they received information about a trafficking amount of suspected fentanyl being taken to a home on 21st Place. Officers with the department’s Street Crimes Unit got a search warrant and started watching the home.

Police say a black SUV pulled into the yard of the home and that’s when they converged on the property. They say the passenger in the vehicle, Jessica Newton, 34, was found to have a half-ounce of suspected fentanyl. That’s about $4,000 on the street, according to police.

They say the man who lived at the home, Nathan Gidley, 37, was found to have meth.

Newton is charged with trafficking in fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gidley is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of community control.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman now faces charges related to stealing prescription medications from her job at a...
Local woman arrested for stealing medication at nursing home
A Youngstown man was killed Saturday night after hitting a structure.
Youngstown man killed in accident
One driver is in critical condition after crashing into a tree, according to Okaloosa County...
Driver in critical condition after crashing into tree
Lieutenant Jason King pinned his son Michael at his swearing in ceremony Monday.
Father-son law enforcement duo both get their start in Liberty Co.
A shooting, large gatherings of crowds said to 400 to 600 people, and even louder music, that's...
PCB officials weigh in on emergency beach closure after nearly a week

Latest News

This will create new learning opportunities for students, as well as become a one-stop shop for...
Parker Elementary School becomes community school
Located at the corner of Highway 77 and Baldwin, the two-story building will be used for the...
Haney Technical College set to build new $12 million teaching building
Reports of Stolen Gas
A new teaching building is coming to Haney Technical College.
New Teaching Building Coming to Haney
Liberty County Receives State Money for Jail Renovations