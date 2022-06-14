Two facing charges after drug bust in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are facing drug-related charges after a tip to Panama City Police.

Police say they received information about a trafficking amount of suspected fentanyl being taken to a home on 21st Place. Officers with the department’s Street Crimes Unit got a search warrant and started watching the home.

Police say a black SUV pulled into the yard of the home and that’s when they converged on the property. They say the passenger in the vehicle, Jessica Newton, 34, was found to have a half-ounce of suspected fentanyl. That’s about $4,000 on the street, according to police.

They say the man who lived at the home, Nathan Gidley, 37, was found to have meth.

Newton is charged with trafficking in fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gidley is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of community control.

