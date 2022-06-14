Wedding bouquet trends on NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Wedding Week’
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Floral bouquets are one of the most eye-catching parts of a wedding.
So, the NewsChannel 7 Today team brought in the floral expert, Kirby Holt with Blossoms in Chipley, to show us the trends he is seeing.
Kirby shared a classic bouquet and also a tropical bouquet that is on-trend.
To see the finished bouquets, you can watch the segments attached to the article.
