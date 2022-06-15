Advertisement

Adoptable animals at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2022
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is kitten season, and there are lots of available kittens, and other animals, at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter.

Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about the available animals at the shelter. Turner brought three adorable kittens with her!

If you would like to learn more about the adoptable pets at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, watch the video attached to this story.

